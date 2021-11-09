17 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 17 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Fifteen cases were linked to Monday, while two others were from previous reporting periods.

Tuesday's update brings the total number of cases in Waterloo Region to date to 20,321, including 19,838 recoveries and 305 deaths. There are 176 active cases in the region.

There are 12 people receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19, including four in area ICUs.

There are 11 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region. Outbreaks were declared at Wilfrid Laurier University and Glenview Park Secondary School, according to Tuesday's dashboard update. There are two cases associated with each of those outbreaks.

Another five cases were screened positive for a variant of concern.

The breakdown of the region's 6,913 lab-confirmed variant cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,405 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Testing partners have performed 630,624 COVID-19 tests to date. The region's positivity rate sits at 2.7 per cent, up from 1.9 per cent on Friday. The reproductive rate remains unchanged at 1.0.

Health partners have administered 902,909 COVID-19 vaccine doses to date in Waterloo Region. Of the eligible population aged 12 and older, 91.40 per cent are partially vaccinated and 88.36 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As for the entire population of Waterloo Region, 78.70 per cent have received at least one dose, while 76.09 per cent have two doses of the vaccine.

Ontario reported another 441 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with three new deaths linked to the disease.

The seven-day average for new cases in Ontario is now 492, up from 371 last Tuesday.

To date, Ontario has reported 604,152 lab-confirmed cases of the disease, including 590,227 recoveries and 9,903 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto