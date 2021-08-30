17 more test positive for COVID-19 amid worsening outbreak at Victoria care home
Seventeen more people, including 13 residents and four staff, have tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak at a Victoria care home.
Island Health officials said Sunday night the new cases at Sunset Lodge were detected during testing on Saturday.
A total of 22 people – nine staff and 13 residents – have tested positive for COVID-19 at the home, which is operated by the Salvation Army. Island Health says most residents are not currently experiencing symptoms of the disease.
The outbreak was first declared Friday when three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The health authority says it is screening staff and residents of Sunset Lodge twice a day.
Admissions, transfers and social visits at the care home are on hold while the outbreak is in effect, and the movements of residents and staff within the home are limited.
Sunset Lodge is located at 952 Arm St. in Vic West.
