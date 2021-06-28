17 new COVID-19 cases, 98 more recoveries in Sask.

Saskatchewan reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 98 more recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 468.

No new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases is 43 or 3.5 per 100,000.

There are 76 people with the virus in hospital in Saskatchewan, including 13 in intensive care.

The province processed 976 tests on Sunday.

VACCINE DELIVERY

An additional 12,395 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Saskatchewan.

So far, 80 per cent of those aged 40+ have received their first dose, 75 per cent of those aged 30+ have received their first dose, 71 per cent of those 18+ have received their first dose and 70 per cent of people aged 12+ have had their first dose.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan has identified 12,121 variants of concern to date.

No new lineages results were reported on Monday.