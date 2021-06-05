17 new COVID-19 cases and one new death reported by WECHU Saturday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Saturday, a man in his 70s.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 428 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,625 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,034 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
8 cases are community acquired
3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
6 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
1 community outbreak
There are 18 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. There are currently 91 variants of concern that are active.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
258,357 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
A total of 297,894 doses have been administered to WEC residents