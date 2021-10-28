17 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, drop in school outbreaks

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 464 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,471 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,834 people who have recovered.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting seven people with COVID in hospital – five are unvaccinated, two are vaccinated. There are two unvaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital.

The weekly COVID-19 case rate has decreased to 28 cases per 100,000 people for the most recent full week. That’s compared to 47.7 cases per 100,000 the previous week.

The health unit says 173 cases are currently active, including 109 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

3 workplaces

0 long-term care or retirement homes

6 community outbreaks

2 school outbreaks

There was a decrease in the amount of school outbreaks in the region. WECHU had nine schools in outbreak status on Monday.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are community acquired

5 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED