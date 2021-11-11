17 new COVID-19 cases, three outbreaks reported in Waterloo Region

Public Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region on Thursday, and three additional outbreaks.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is 20,364.

Thursday’s update also shows 15 more active cases, for a total of 207, and the number of resolved cases has risen by two to 19,850.

No new deaths have been reported.

The number of hospitalizations has increased by one, now sitting at 12. Six people are still in the intensive care unit.

The region’s public health dashboard now indicates there are 12 active outbreaks, three more since Wednesday’s update. They’ve only been identified as home childcare centre with a total of five cases, a manufacturing/industrial business with three cases, and a transportation business with four cases.

Another 21 infections were confirmed as variants of concern, bringing the total to 6,954.

Here’s a breakdown of the variant cases reported in Waterloo Region as of Thursday:

3,127 have been identified as the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant

21 have been identified as the Beta (B.1.351) variant

98 have been identified as the Gamma (P.1) variant

3,425 have been identified as the Delta (B.1.617) variant

262 mutations have been detected, but a specific strain has not been confirmed

Public Health says 88.52% of the population 12 or older have been fully vaccinated, while 91.49% have received at least one dose.

As for the entire population of Waterloo Region, 75.22% are fully vaccinated and 78.20% have had one shot.

COVID-19 IN ONTARIO

On Thursday, health officials reported 642 new infections across Ontario.

That’s the highest daily total since October 9.

MORE: Ontario reports 642 new cases of COVID-19, seven-day average climbs

Of those cases, 334 involve those who are not vaccinated, 18 who are partially vaccinated, 245 who are fully vaccinated, and 45 whose vaccination status is unknown.