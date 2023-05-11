17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police

A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.

Kaitlyn Braun was arrested March 13 and charged with a total of 32 counts of various offenses including criminal harassment, fraud, and sexual assault.

At the time police said they had identified six victims.

Police did not immediately provide a breakdown of the new charges Braun is now facing.

Doulas who told CTV News they supported Braun through what they believed at the time were pregnancies and stillbirths describe the experiences as bizarre and deeply traumatic.

Braun has made multiple appearance in Brantford court since March and remains in custody.