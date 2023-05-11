17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.
Kaitlyn Braun was arrested March 13 and charged with a total of 32 counts of various offenses including criminal harassment, fraud, and sexual assault.
At the time police said they had identified six victims.
Police did not immediately provide a breakdown of the new charges Braun is now facing.
Doulas who told CTV News they supported Braun through what they believed at the time were pregnancies and stillbirths describe the experiences as bizarre and deeply traumatic.
Braun has made multiple appearance in Brantford court since March and remains in custody.
-
Here's what Sask. WHL teams did in 2023 Prospects DraftThe 2023 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft took place on Thursday with the Prince Albert Raiders having three picks in the top 10.
-
Search continues for Barrie man wanted in Peterborough homicideThe search continues for a Barrie man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Peterborough homicide last summer.
-
B.C. NDP leaves spring legislature sitting facing turmoil in public housing managementThe New Democrat government in British Columbia started the spring legislative session promising more affordable homes for vulnerable people, but ended the sitting Thursday amid turmoil over its public housing agency.
-
Price of gas down in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I.The price of gas went down in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island. Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., but decreased in New Brunswick.
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent containedA wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.
-
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184MA search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
-
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
-
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystemsRoad salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
-
Sudbury police assist bylaw officers with dog, litter of puppiesA dog and a drawer-full of puppies are at a Sudbury animal shelter after police were called to help bylaw officers.