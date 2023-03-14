17 wild horses shot dead near Kamloops, B.C., in 'disheartening' act: RCMP
Authorities in British Columbia are investigating after 17 wild horses were shot in what Mounties are calling a "disheartening act."
The RCMP say in a news release that Tk'emlups Rural RCMP received a report of several dead horses found about 65 kilometres west of Kamloops, near Walhachin, B.C., on Friday.
Police say the RCMP's Forensic Identification Section carefully examined the scene, along with a veterinarian and a livestock investigator.
They say the animals appear to have been from a herd of feral horses that frequent that area.
RCMP say the motive has not yet been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.
They say the horses are of cultural significance to the local Skeetchestn Band and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.
-
Opening day at downtown Windsor StarbucksPopular coffee giant, Starbucks, has officially opened up shop in downtown Windsor.
-
Snowstorm expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow to the northeastWith the first day of spring less than a week away, another winter storm is tracking toward northeastern Ontario and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Saturday.
-
'Record breaking': $297M announced for Sask. municipal revenue sharing programA record $297 million investment for Saskatchewan’s municipal revenue sharing program will be provided from the province in 2023-24.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Suspect charged with first-degree murder charge after man found shot at Scarborough motelA suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a motel in Scarborough earlier this month.
-
Building permits suspended in Stayner due to future water shortageClearview Township will not be issuing permits for any structures in Stayner due to low water capacity for new developments.
-
Kingston high school teacher charged with sexual assaultA teacher at a Kingston high school has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the school board said Tuesday evening.
-
Police say they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying Oshawa homicide victimPolice say that they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying a homicide victim who was located following a house fire in Durham earlier this month.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 playsThe third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.