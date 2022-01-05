iHeartRadio

17-year-old accused of impaired driving in Huntsville

An 'alert' reading is shown on a police breathalizer device. (OPP_CR)

Provincial police charged a 17-year-old for allegedly driving while impaired.

Huntsville OPP says officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 early Tuesday morning for a suspected impaired driver.

Police say the teenager failed a roadside screening test.

The young motorist is scheduled to answer to the charge in court in February.

12