17-year-old boy charged with dangerous driving in fatal Calgary Trail crash

A 17-year-old boy now faces two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection to a fatal crash on Calgary Trail last spring.

On April 4, the Edmonton Police Service responded to a single-vehicle collision on Calgary Trail around 41 Avenue SW.

A 2014 Land Rover was southbound, police say, when it lost control and struck a culvert in the centre median.

A 16-year-old boy, the rear passenger, was thrown from the SUV and declared dead at the scene. Family members identified him to CTV News Edmonton as Wael Rahimi.

Emergency crews removed a 19-year-old from the Land Rover and Stars Air Ambulance rushed him to hospital where he later died. Friends and family confirmed his identity as Ishaq Assaf.

The driver, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At the time, Edmonton Public Schools confirmed all of the teens involved in the crash were either current or former division students.

In a statement Friday, police say the youth driver was charged earlier this week.