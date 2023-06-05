17-year-old boy injured in motorcycle crash lay in ditch for hours near Elmvale
A motorcycle driver is in serious condition after an early Monday morning crash in Phelpston.
The call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m., said Springwater Township Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French.
"The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries," French said.
Police believe the 17-year-old male motorcycle driver left the roadway and struck a sign in the ditch at approximately 1 a.m. near Elmvale.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed County Road 27 between Flos Road 4 and Flos Road 3 for the investigation by the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).
Anyone who witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.
Road Closure: CTY Rd 27 between Flos Rd 4 & Rainbow Valley Rd is closed for a serious collision. Road is going to be closed for several hours. Except delays in this area. pic.twitter.com/2VDL9CP9n7— Springwater Fire (@SpringwaterFIRE) June 5, 2023
-
Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third dayEnvironment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 6 a.m.
-
Plan to build tallest towers in Kitchener sees pushback at neighbourhood meetingThe plant to build what would be the tallest towers in Kitchener came under the scrutiny of those who would be living nearby.
-
Vigil for Afzaal family hears Islamophobia promises made by province and feds still unfulfilledTwo years after four members of the Afzaal Family were killed in an apparently deliberate attack, words haven’t always translated into action.
-
Lanes closed on Hwy. 404 north of Toronto due to fatal crashOntario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 404 this morning.
-
Canadian Nuclear Society conference comes to Saint JohnThe 47th annual Canadian Nuclear Society conference is underway in Saint John, N.B.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 174 to close this weekend for LRT workThe city of Ottawa says a portion of Highway 174 westbound will be closed this weekend for work on Stage 2 of LRT.
-
Calgary's Glenbow Museum given $12 million for revitalization effortsThe city's Cultural Municipal Sustainability Initiative had the money set aside for two other projects but one is on hold and the other has been cancelled outright, resulting in council's decision to put the money elsewhere.
-
Calgary city council votes down housing affordability task force's recommendationsIn a narrow vote on Tuesday night, Calgary city council rejected all of the recommendations from its housing affordability task force.
-
Proposal to increase number of city councillors in Calgary stalls out, but will see further considerationTuesday night, councillors debated a proposal that could have seen their numbers grow by as many as six before the end of the decade.