17-year-old charged after ride-share driver carjacked in Brampton

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a ride-share driver was carjacked in Brampton Friday morning.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened in the area of Archdekin Drive and Vodden Street East.

Two suspects got into the vehicle and allegedly forcibly restrained the driver.

Police said one of the suspects produced an imitation firearm and demanded the vehicle's keys before kicking out the driver.

The victim did not sustain physical injuries.

Police said the vehicle was later discovered on Windsor Street in Toronto, and one of the suspects was arrested during a high-risk takedown.

A replica firearm was also located and seized during the arrest, police said.

The 17-year-old suspect has been charged with robbery, wearing a disguise, using an imitation firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the suspect cannot be identified.

"This remains an ongoing investigation, and investigators anticipate further arrests and charges," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.