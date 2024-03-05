17-year-old charged in North York home invasion and carjacking investigation

A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges for his alleged involvement in a home invasion and carjacking in North York.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that on Dec. 21, 2023, shortly before 4 a.m., they were called to a an address near Yonge Street and Florence Avenue, just north of Highway 401, for reports of a break and enter.

Investigators allege that five suspects approached a home, two of whom proceeded to enter it through the back patio.

The suspects then allegedly demanded that the victim hand over their keys and threatened them with a can of pepper spray, said TPS, before fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Police obtained images of the suspects from video surveillance footage and identified and arrested two of the suspects, a 17-year-old male youth and a 19-year-old man, both from Toronto, in early January.

A third suspect, a 17-year-old male youth, also from Toronto, was subsequently charged on March 4. He is facing one count each of break and enter commit, robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, theft of motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit indictable offence.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.