17-year-old charged in stabbing death of teenage girl: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl last week.

Police began to investigate following a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of Graham Avenue on Friday.

When officers got to the scene, they found the girl injured. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she underwent emergency surgery. The teenager died from her injuries in hospital.

The Homicide Unit began to investigate and determined that at the time of the attack, the victim was with two females and one male, who were known to her. Police allege the victim got into an argument with the male, who suddenly took out a knife. The teenager was stabbed multiple times, and the suspect fled the scene.

Officers identified the suspect and arrested him on Monday in the area of Provencher Boulevard and Des Meurons Street. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.