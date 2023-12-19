17-year-old charged in stabbing death of teenage girl: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl last week.
Police began to investigate following a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of Graham Avenue on Friday.
When officers got to the scene, they found the girl injured. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she underwent emergency surgery. The teenager died from her injuries in hospital.
The Homicide Unit began to investigate and determined that at the time of the attack, the victim was with two females and one male, who were known to her. Police allege the victim got into an argument with the male, who suddenly took out a knife. The teenager was stabbed multiple times, and the suspect fled the scene.
Officers identified the suspect and arrested him on Monday in the area of Provencher Boulevard and Des Meurons Street. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is in custody.
None of the charges have been tested in court.
-
Bringing peace to St. Clair CollegeA new monument has been installed on the main campus at St. Clair College.
-
'It is really sad': Children at Cape Breton youth centre ask for food instead of toys in letters to SantaThe staff at Clifford Street Youth Centre in North Sydney, N.S., was surprised to learn what some of the children were asking for in their letters to Santa.
-
Crews call it a wrap until spring on Orillia road construction projectFollowing years of road construction, delays and detours, motorists in Orillia can celebrate the near completion of a significant project connecting the waterfront to the downtown with the reopening of Centennial Drive.
-
'Wrapping Gifts for a Cure': Volunteers raising money for cystic fibrosis research at Calgary mallAmongst the Christmas mayhem at Southcentre Mall, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has a booth set up staffed with volunteers ready to wrap any sized gift. It's the biggest fundraiser for the agency that is trying to raise money for research this holiday season.
-
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 chargesTwo men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at WRHWindsor Regional Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at its Ouellette Campus.
-
'It's really youth helping youth': Student-driven campaign helps fight hunger in New BrunswickA massive campaign involving dozens of schools in the Greater Moncton area is once again a huge success.
-
Saanich police seek missing man after vehicle found on Oak Bay waterfrontPolice in Greater Victoria are appealing to the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than three weeks.