17-year-old charged with assaulting his mother: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say a 17-year-old has been charged with assault after an argument with his mother.

Police responded to Blythwood Crescent in Chatham for a family dispute at 5:59 p.m. on Thursday.

Through investigation, police learned the youth and his mother verbally argued. Police say the situation escalated when the youth assaulted his mother resulting in minor physical injuries.

The Chatham youth was arrested and charged with assault.

He was transported to police headquarters and released to a family member with conditions and a future court date.