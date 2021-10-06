17-year-old charged with trafficking pills and syrup in Beaumont and abroad

RCMP officers in Beaumont have arrested and charged a teen they allege was caught with thousands of pills and codeine cough syrup.

Police said the 17-year-old was selling the drugs locally and shipping them in Canada and internationally.

The investigation was launched in August and a search warrant was executed at a home in Beaumont on Oct. 1, 2021.

RCMP said they seized approximately 2,900 prescription pills and more than 1.5 litres of codeine cough syrup.

Police can not release the name of the accused in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and the gender of the person charged was not specified.

The teen was released on condition to attend court in Leduc on Dec. 10, 2021.

The accused faces at least 13 charges including traffic, exporting and possession of a controlled substance as well as possessing the proceeds of crime.

RCMP asked for tips about the case. Anyone with information can contact them at 780-929-7410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.