17-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle near Punnichy

A 17-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle on a grid road in the Punnichy area Wednesday.

According to Punnichy RCMP, it happened on grid road 640 eight kilometres south of Punnichy around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. His family has been notified and RCMP will not release his identity.

The man driving the vehicle involved remained at the scene and no charges have been laid.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing. The road has since reopened.