17-year-old dead in collision in New Ross: N.S. RCMP
The Lunenburg District RCMP says they are investigating a collision that took the life of a 17-year-old boy and sent five others to hospital early Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in New Ross, N.S., around 1:15 a.m.
Police say a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.
The lone passenger of the Civic, a 17-year-old youth from Chester Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene by police.
The driver of the Civic, a 20-year-old man from New Ross, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Corolla, a 26-year-old man, and the three passengers, a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman, were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Highway 12 was closed for several hours following the collision, but has since reopened.
Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is currently ongoing.
