17-year-old driver arrested after colliding with TTC bus: police

Toronto police say a driver took off on foot after colliding with a TTC bus in Scarborough late last night.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Morningside and Steeles avenues.

A beige sedan collided with a TTC bus, causing the car’s airbags to deploy.

Images from the scene showed the vehicle’s crumpled hood smashed into the left side of the bus, near the driver’s area.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot following the collision and went into a wooded area, police said.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was located and arrested a short time later.

In an Instagram post, the K9 Unit said they tracked the teen and found him hiding under some fallen logs in the woods

The unit said the teen has been charged with several Criminal and Highway Traffic offences.