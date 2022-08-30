17-year-old driver blows nearly three times legal limit: Chatham-Kent police
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
A 17-year-old Chatham resident is facing impaired driving charges after police say he blew nearly three times the legal limit.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a vehicle complaint on Bloomfield Road in Chatham on Monday night.
Police located the vehicle and arrested the driver. He was subsequently transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters to provide breath samples.
Officers say the 17-year-old Chatham male blew nearly three times the legal limit.
He has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 Plus).
He was released with a future court date.
