17-year-old driver blows nearly three times legal limit: Chatham-Kent police

A 17-year-old Chatham resident is facing impaired driving charges after police say he blew nearly three times the legal limit.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a vehicle complaint on Bloomfield Road in Chatham on Monday night.

Police located the vehicle and arrested the driver. He was subsequently transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters to provide breath samples.

Officers say the 17-year-old Chatham male blew nearly three times the legal limit.

He has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 Plus).

He was released with a future court date.