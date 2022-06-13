17-year-old driver charged after pedestrian struck in New Tecumseth

A 17-year-old is accused of careless driving after a pedestrian was struck in New Tecumseth on the weekend, according to provincial police.

Nottawasaga OPP was called to Victoria Street in the area of Church Street Saturday shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was first taken to hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old from New Tecumseth is accused of careless driving causing bodily harm.