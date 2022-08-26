17-year-old driver charged in fatal collision near Goderich, Ont.
A 17-year-old driver has been charged following an investigation into a fatal crash north of Goderich, Ont. last month.
On July 30, Huron County OPP, paramedics and Goderich fire crew responded to a single-vehicle collision around 11:50 p.m. on Golf Course Road just west of Lucknow Line.
Police say when first responders arrived, they found a severely damaged compact vehicle with five people inside.
All five were transported to hospital, where one male later succumbed to his injuries. The other four occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries, and have since been released from hospital.
Police identified Euan Muir, 18, of Goderich as the victim.
Police charged a 17-year-old from Central Huron with dangerous operation causing death following an investigation led by the Huron County OPP and the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team.
Police say the teen has been released with a future court date.
Police ae asking anyone with information regarding the collision to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
