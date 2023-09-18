17-year-old driver clocked speeding 132km/h in 60 zone in Penetanguishene

A young driver faces serious charges after an officer claims to have caught him speeding more than double the limit in a 60 zone in Penetanguishene.

Provincial police with the Southern Georgian Bay detachment say the 17-year-old accused was clocked travelling 132 kilometres per hour along Main Street shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.

Police noted the teen would be "walking instead of driving" following the incident that resulted in a 30-day driver's licence suspension.

The novice driver was charged with speeding, driving a vehicle to perform a stunt - excessive speed, and failing to surrender his licence.

Additionally, the vehicle was towed and impounded for two weeks at the owner's expense.