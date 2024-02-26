17-year-old driver clocked speeding 182km/h on Highway 400 handed licence suspension

A young motorist accused of stunt driving on Highway 400 may be taking public transit after police handed him a month-long licence suspension over the weekend.

According to provincial police, the 17-year-old was speeding 182 kilometres per hour along the highway when he was nabbed by an officer on patrol in Vaughan.

The excessive speed landed the teen with an automatic stunt driving charge, which also carries a two-week vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.

If convicted, the young driver from Woodbridge, Ont., could lose six demerit points and face a hefty fine.

In Ontario, stunt driving is an automatic charge for any motorist caught travelling 40 km/h or more where the limit is posted at less than 80 km/h or 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit if the limit is 80km/h or more.

Stunt driving also refers to tailgating, preventing another motorist from passing, cutting a vehicle off, driving with someone in the trunk, and other driving violations.