17-year-old driver heavily damages school after plowing van through library and classroom

The damage is substantial after a minivan driven by a 17-year-old from Middlesex County plowed into the side of Goderich Public School on Blake Street at 5:50 a.m. Monday.

“The vehicle had gone through the brick wall into the school’s library itself, and then hit a second wall to the adjoining classroom, causing extensive damage,” said Huron County OPP Constable Craig Soldan.

Miraculously, the female driver only suffered minor injuries after being pulled from the wreckage by members of the Goderich Fire Department and Huron County E.M.S.

“I can tell you the vehicle was taken without consent from the Middlesex area. I don’t know if the driver has any connection, for them to be up in the Goderich area. I don’t know what the thought process was before colliding with the school. It certainly would have been a hard impact to go through the brick wall. Thankfully, [the driver is] going to make it. They’re going to survive,” said Soldan.

Officials with the Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) were busy surveying the unexpected damage Monday. Restoration and reconstruction work will begin as soon as possible, but will not impact the regularly scheduled school reopening in September, said officials.

“I can’t make promises, but our priority will be to get the classroom back in order, first priority. And the library, the next priority. We do have some flexibility in the building. We have some space in the school that allows us to not impact school in the fall,” said Hugh Cox, facilities administrator with AMDSB.

The investigation will now focus on what led up to crash. Officials are trying to understand if this was an accident, if the driver intentionally drove the minivan into the school, or if there is another explanation.

“There’s a parking lot just to the east side of the wall and we believe that the individual drove from one end of the parking lot to the other. I don’t know what the speed would be, but it would have to be a significant speed, considering the damage that was done,” said Cst. Soldan.

No one was in the school at the time of the crash. Cox said the school’s summer programs can continue because the damage is isolated to one part of the school not used by summer groups.

Soldan said charges are pending against the 17-year-old driver of the van, who did spend time in hospital recovering from her injuries.