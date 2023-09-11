17-year-old driver injured in collision on Davis Drive in Newmarket

A young driver is lucky to be alive after an early morning collision in Newmarket left the vehicle he was in a crumbled mess of twisted metal.

Police say the crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV happened northbound on Highway 48 at Davis Drive around 4:45 a.m. on Monday.

The 17-year-old driver of the SUV has minor injuries, said OPP Const. Nicki Morris.

"He got himself out of the car and walked to the ambulance," Morris said.

Police said both the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Transportation were called to the scene to monitor the fuel spill's cleanup.

"The truck's gas tank was punctured, and fuel spilled across the road," Morris said.

One lane in each direction of the highway was opened by noon.

No charges have been laid as the investigation is ongoing, she said.

Morris did note the road would be down to one lane on each side until at least 3 p.m.