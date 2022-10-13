17-year-old facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop in Kirkland Lake

A 17-year-old from Charlton, Ont., is facing multiple traffic-related charges following an early morning traffic stop last weekend, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release that at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 8, officers conducted a traffic stop on Government Road West in the Town of Kirkland Lake in response to an observed traffic violation.

“During the course of the investigation, police determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol,” OPP said.

As a result, the teen driver was arrested and charged with three impaired driving offenses, speeding and driving at an unlawful hour.

Drivers with a G1 class license can only drive between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m.

Two passengers in the vehicle were issued provincial offense notices for failing to properly wear their seat belts as well.

“The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act,” police said.

The accused driver was released and is scheduled to appear before the court at a later date to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.