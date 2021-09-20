17-year-old facing murder charge in teen homicide: RCMP
CTV News Winnipeg Videojournalist
Mason DePatie
RCMP has charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder after the death of a teen from Grand Rapids, Man.
According to RCMP, officers were called to a home in Grand Rapids Thursday evening for a report about an unresponsive man.
RCMP said a 16-year-old with serious injuries was taken to the community’s nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.
Mounties said the death was being investigated as a homicide, and several RCMP units were involved.
On Sunday, investigators charged a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids with second-degree murder.
The charge has not been proven in court.
RCMP said the suspect remains in custody and is to appear in The Pas Provincial Court on September 20.
-With files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson
-
E-bike rider charged with being impaired after collisionAn E-bike rider faces an impaired driving charge after a collision in Orangeville that sent the rider to the hospital.
-
Few complaints about voting in first pandemic federal electionDespite some obvious challenges, Canada's first national pandemic election seems to have gone pretty well around Atlantic Canada.
-
Two charged with 2nd-degree murder in Prince Albert deathPrince Albert police have charged a man and woman with second-degree murder.
-
Special prosecutor appointed to assist RCMP investigation of Surrey mayor's complaintThe BC Prosecution Service has announced the appointment of a special prosecutor to assist the RCMP in its investigation of a complaint by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.
-
Two former Ontario employees charged after allegedly defrauding government of millions from COVID-19 relief fundTwo former provincial employees alleged to have defrauded millions from the Ontario government’s COVID-19 relief funds have been criminally charged by police following a year-long investigation.
-
Oilers to recognize Joey Moss, Kevin Lowe ahead of upcoming seasonTwo long-standing members of the Edmonton Oilers will be honoured during a special series of celebrations in the team’s upcoming season.
-
2021 Calgary election: 29 mayoral candidates, 101 running for councilNominations for Calgary's 2021 election closed at noon on Monday.
-
Man arrested after shot fired in Lethbridge Monday afternoonOne person is under arrest after a shot was fired Monday afternoon in Lethbridge.
-
Rotary Club of Barrie seeks to bring clean drinking water to First Nations communities across OntarioRotary Clubs across Ontario are trying to help First Nations communities that do not have clean drinking water.