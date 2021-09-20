17-year-old facing murder charge in teen homicide: RCMP

RCMP has charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder after the death of a teen from Grand Rapids, Man.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a home in Grand Rapids Thursday evening for a report about an unresponsive man.

RCMP said a 16-year-old with serious injuries was taken to the community’s nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

Mounties said the death was being investigated as a homicide, and several RCMP units were involved.

On Sunday, investigators charged a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids with second-degree murder.

The charge has not been proven in court.

RCMP said the suspect remains in custody and is to appear in The Pas Provincial Court on September 20.

-With files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson