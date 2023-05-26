17-year-old girl shot in Brampton, schools in hold-and-secure

A total of nine schools have been placed under hold-and-secure orders after a teen girl was found with two gunshot wounds at a shopping plaza in Brampton on Friday morning.

Officers were first dispatched to the Central Park Drive and Grenoble Boulevard area of Brampton at around 11:25 a.m. for a weapons dangerous call.

Police say that a 17-year-old girl was found “just outside” a Pizza Pizza restaurant suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition. Police had initially said that the victim was 13 years old but have since corrected that.

At this point investigators are not sure whether the girl was shot with a replica gun or a real firearm, police say.

“We don’t have a suspect in custody at this point, however we have identified the suspect and are actively looking for him,” Const. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene. “We have investigators canvassing the area for the suspect.”

The following schools are currently under hold-and secure orders:

Grenoble PES

Greenbriar PES

Goldcrest PES

Holy Name of Mary CSS

St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Jean Brebeuf CES

Judith Nyman PSS

Chinguacousy PSS

Williams Parkway PES

WEAPONS DANGEROUS:

- Central Park Dr/Grenoble Bv #Brampton

- Reports of a youth suffering from a possible gunshot wound

- Officers on scene

- Suspect(s) still outstanding

- Will update as more information is received

- C/R at 11:24 a.m.

- PR23-0169520