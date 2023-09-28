17-year-old killed in collision in Caledon

A 17-year-old driver has died in a collision in Caledon.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Innis Lake Road near Finnerty Side Road.

Police say the young driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The teen's identity has not been released.

Police closed the area between Finnerty Side Road and Patterson Side Road for several hours as they investigated the cause of the collision.

They ask anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.