17-year-old London, Ont. cyclist gaining international recognition

Dylan Baker, 17, has been selected as just one of six Canadian Juniors to race in Europe next month for a chance to move on to the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Championships.

She says the secret to her success is a lot of dedication to training.

“Training is usually about six days a week riding and then two days a week I’ll do strength training. Rides can be anywhere from an hour to four or more hours,” said Baker.

Her coach, Art Adams, says he knows Baker can go far in cycling.

“I started coaching Dylan, she was maybe 12 years old, and the very first time I saw Dylan ride the bike, there was something about her pedal stroke. I thought, ‘This girl is really, really smooth.’ She’s got a whole bunch of potential,” said Adams, head coach of Attack Racing.

Next to newly-minted Olympic gold medallist, Maggie Mac Neil, Baker is yet another young female athlete from London showing off superior athletic abilities on a global scale.

Baker’s current goal is to make it to the UCI World Championships being hosted in Belgium this September, but her biggest goal of all is to make it to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

She says she has been watching the success of all the current female athletes in the Tokyo 2020 Games as motivation.

“It’s really inspiring seeing them because it makes it more real that it’s possible,” said Baker.

Her coach is asking for the community’s help in supporting Baker in her dreams to travel to Europe and compete at the UCI World Championships.

Inquires about supporting Dylan Baker can be made to art@attackracing.ca.