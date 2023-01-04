17-year-old male charged with child pornography offences: Woodstock police
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
A 17-year-old youth from Woodstock is facing child pornography charges stemming from the execution of a search warrant back in October 2022, police said.
According to a press release from the Woodstock Police Service (WPS), on Tuesday the WPS Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested and charged a 17-year-old male from Woodstock following the execution of a search warrant in October 2022.
The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Distribute child pornography
- Possession of child pornography
- Access any child pornography
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
Ukrainian kids displaced by war connect with nature in CanadaTwenty-five Ukrainian youths displaced by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war participated in various winter activities at the Tiffin Centre for Conservation.
-
The NCC's secret weapon to get the Rideau Canal Skateway openAn early winter thaw has put a damper on the start of the Rideau Canal Skateway season in Ottawa but the National Capital Commission (NCC) is turning to a new secret weapon to combat milder temperatures: the slush cannon.
-
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinalsThe United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
-
'It was gone': Saskatoon woman out $1,450 in rental scamJade Fillion is out more than $1,400, the victim of a rental scam in Saskatoon.
-
Cape Breton University students displaced by pre-Christmas fire still living in Sydney hotelIt's been nearly three weeks since a fire at a Sydney apartment killed a Cape Breton University student from India and left seven others with no place to live. Now, two of those displaced students are still living in a Sydney hotel.
-
Sask. businesses providing piece of vacation for travellers affected by Sunwing cancellationsSome local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.
-
Charge stayed against Winnipeg funeral home director accused of fraudA fraud charge laid more than two years ago against a Winnipeg funeral home operator has been stayed by Crown prosecutors.
-
January thaw to end as cold air set to returnA return to colder temperatures is on the way for the London, Ont. region as a low pressure system and associated cold front will move through the area Wednesday night.
-
Pedestrians jumped into traffic in 2 separate incidents this weekend: Lethbridge RCMPOne man is facing charges after two separate incidents in Lethbridge over the weekend where pedestrians were injured after jumping into oncoming traffic.