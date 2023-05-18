17-year-old May long weekend alcohol ban lifted for Sask. parks
The province has announced that alcohol will once again be allowed in Saskatchewan provincial parks over the May long weekend.
A ban had been in effect since 2006, prohibiting campers from consuming alcoholic beverages in any Saskatchewan provincial park campgrounds during the May long weekend.
Cannabis was also included in the ban and will also now be permitted.
When the ban was issued, the province said it was due to a direct result of past history associated with May long weekends, including excessive partying, substance abuse, vandalism, assaults of other campers and peace officers and disorderly conduct.
According to the Saskatchewan Parks website, “consumption or display of an alcoholic beverage or cannabis in a public space is prohibited. Alcoholic beverages and cannabis may be consumed in the camping permit holder’s camping unit and on their assigned campsite.”
Alcohol and cannabis bans were also lifted in Alberta and Manitoba.
