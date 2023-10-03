17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crash

The New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.

In a news release sent Saturday, RCMP said a vehicle went off the road and into a ditch around 1:20 a.m.

The boy died at the scene of the crash on Route 106 between Memramcook, N.B. and Upper Dorchester, N.B..

Speed is considered to be a factor.

Officers said they believe the driver lost control and another vehicle may have been involved in the incident.

Volunteer firefighters from Dorchester and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene.

Fire Chief Greg Partridge from Dorchester Fire and Rescue said there were five people in the car, but the other four were not seriously injured.

"I know it was high-speed, but I don't why it was high-speed and I don't know why the folks were there at that time in the morning," said Partridge.

The Sackville RCMP are asking residents who live on Saint-Thomas or Grand Pré streets in Memramcook, or people who live on Route 106 between Saint-Thomas and Anderson Mill Road in Upper Dorchester, to contact them if they have any information.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, have security camera or dash cam footage from 9:30 p.m. on Thursday evening until 1:30 a.m. on Friday to contact the Sackville RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

