17-year-old novice driver fined $1K for speeding, parents' Mercedes-Benz impounded: Abbotsford police

An Abbotsford teenager is facing over $1,000 in fines after getting caught driving triple the speed limit early Monday.

Local police say the 17-year-old only has a novice driver’s license, and was observed going 150km/h in a 50 zone just after 1 a.m.

The rain doesn't stop our patrol officers from conducting traffic enforcement. Just after 1 am, a 17-year-old class 7 N driver was observed going 150km in a 50km zone. The driver conducted a series of MVA infractions. Over $1,000 in fines issued & parent's vehicle was impounded. pic.twitter.com/i6BNPvu5Kc

“The driver conducted a series of MVA infractions,” the Abbotsford Police Department wrote on Twitter.

A photo from the rainy traffic enforcement scene shows a dark blue Mercedes-Benz that police say belongs to the teen’s parents, which was impounded as a result of his behaviour.

“The rain doesn’t stop our patrol officers from conducting traffic enforcement,” reads the tweet.