17-year-old pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being hit by train in New Hamburg

A 17-year-old pedestrian was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening after being hit by a passenger train in New Hamburg on Tuesday night.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to the area of Waterloo and Steinman Streets in New Hamburg around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a collision between a train and a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was a 17-year-old male.

A spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance confirmed a male patient was transported to London's Victoria Hospital with critical injuries.

Along with Waterloo regional police, emergency medical services, Wilmot Fire and CN police also responded to the incident.

Waterloo regional police are reminding pedestrians to "be vigilant and exercise caution when being around the area of railways and railway crossings."

Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

VIA Rail's website showed a passenger train that was due to arrive in Stratford just before 8 p.m. was stopped and delayed for nearly three hours in New Hamburg.

In an emailed statement, VIA Rail said train #87, enroute from Toronto to Sarnia, was involved in a "trespasser nonfatal incident near Kitchener."

There were 24 passengers onboard, and VIA Rail said no passengers or employees were injured.

"There are [sic] no significant damage to the locomotive and the incident caused a delay of approximately 3 hours," the company's email said.

