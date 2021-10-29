17-year-old sought in connection with shooting that left Toronto cab driver dead
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 17-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Toronto's east end.
The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 24 near Pharmacy and Eglinton avenues. Police say they were called to the scene after receiving a report that a taxi had crashed into a fence.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the driver had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was unconscious.
The driver was rushed to hospital, where he later died. Police have since identified the driver as 73-year-old Christopher Jung of Toronto.
Beck Taxi confirmed that Jung was an employee and had driven a cab for over 40 years.
On Friday, police said they obtained judicial authorization to identify a suspect in connection with the case. Toronto resident Isaiah Twyman, 17, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
Police say the suspect is believed to be "armed, violent and dangerous." Anyone who sees him is being urged to call 911 immediately.
Typically, police do not identify youth under the age of 18 as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
-
N.S. aims to recruit and retain medical students, but takes different approach than with nursesA day after Nova Scotia announced every nursing student who graduated in the next five years would be guaranteed a job, Premier Tim Houston didn't make the same promise to medical students -- but he did recommit to retaining and recruiting more doctors.
-
REAL expanding proof of vaccination to entire campus, other organizations implementing policiesThe Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone heading onto its campus.
-
Treaty 8 rejects provincial police service contemplated by AlbertaTreaty 8 is not in favour of a provincial police force in Alberta, a sentiment Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam says was shared with Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu in July.
-
TTC hit by ransomware attack, says 'no risk to employee or customer safety'The Toronto Transit Commission says it is investigating a ransomware attack that hit its network Friday.
-
6 injured, 2 in critical condition after fiery crash on snowy Coquihalla HighwayA serious crash closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions for several hours Friday, sending six people to hospital, two of them in critical condition.
-
Federal vaccine passport for travel now available for B.C. residentsBritish Columbians now have access to the federal COVID-19 vaccine passport that will soon be required for travelling by air, rail or cruise ship, the government announced Friday.
-
N.S. says it will pay for Lyme disease assessments at pharmaciesNova Scotians who suffer a tick bite can now go to a pharmacy for a Lyme disease assessment.
-
Sault city hall tent city growingA tent city on the front lawn of Sault Ste. Marie city hall continues to grow as local advocates call for more resources to help deal with homelessness in the city.
-
Overnight parking ban starts Monday in London, Ont.Starting Monday, parking is restricted on city streets between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.