17-year-old sought in connection with shooting that left Toronto cab driver dead

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 17-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Toronto's east end.

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 24 near Pharmacy and Eglinton avenues. Police say they were called to the scene after receiving a report that a taxi had crashed into a fence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the driver had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was unconscious.

The driver was rushed to hospital, where he later died. Police have since identified the driver as 73-year-old Christopher Jung of Toronto.

Beck Taxi confirmed that Jung was an employee and had driven a cab for over 40 years.

On Friday, police said they obtained judicial authorization to identify a suspect in connection with the case. Toronto resident Isaiah Twyman, 17, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Police say the suspect is believed to be "armed, violent and dangerous." Anyone who sees him is being urged to call 911 immediately.

Typically, police do not identify youth under the age of 18 as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.