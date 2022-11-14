17-year-old student in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Toronto high school, police say

A Grade 12 student is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:05 p.m. at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute near Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road.

Police say they located a 17-year-old male in the office of the school suffering from an apparent stab wound. Police "immediately commenced life saving measures" before paramedics arrived and transported the victim to hospital, where he remains in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) community relations officer Ryan Bird confirmed the victim is a student at Birchmount Park.

Police are currently clearing the school and assisting with the safe dismissal of students.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, however they do not believe there is any concern for public safety.

No suspect information has been released.

“We've got officers going through the school room by room to ensure it's safe. At the same time we also have officers assigned to assisting with the safe dismissal of the students. They are being dismissed at the east side of the school at entrance [number] four. Parents have been told to settle there, where they can reunite with their families at that point in time,” said Toronto Police Service Duty Officer Craig Young at the scene.

“Right now we have detectives assigned. A number of detectives are here and elsewhere, following up on leads with this case.”

Bird said that support workers are currently at the school to assist students and staff.

“Social workers are on site this afternoon to support all of those impacted by what occurred here this afternoon. Obviously, our heart goes out to the victim in this and it is our hope that he makes a speedy recovery,” Bird added.

The high school was initially placed under a lockdown order following the stabbing, which has since been lifted.

It is the second stabbing to take place at the school so far this year. In April, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed outside Birchmount Park Collegiate shortly after students were dismissed for the day. The teen sustained serious injuries in the incident.