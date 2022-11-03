17-year-old suspect in fatal shooting at Scarborough school surrenders to police

A 17-year-old boy sought by police in connection with a fatal shooting at a Scarborough school earlier this week has surrendered to officers.

In a news release on Thursday, Toronto police announced an arrest had been made in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier.

Police said Guerrier was shot in front of Woburn Collegiate Institute on Monday afternoon and died of his injuries in the hospital. A second victim, a 15-year-old boy, later showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition.

On Wednesday, police released the name and image of the 17-year-old suspect after being granted judicial authorization. They had to get permission as the boy's identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the boy turned himself in to police on Thursday and was subsequently arrested.

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.