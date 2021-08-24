17-year-old suspect in Lowertown homicide turns himself in to police
Ottawa police say a 17-year-old murder suspect has turned himself in after being sought on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.
The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, turned himself in to police Tuesday afternoon, the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release.
The victim, Creflo Tansia, 18, of Ottawa died in hospital after he was shot on Murray Street near Beausoleil Drive at around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. It was Ottawa's 14th homicide of 2021.
A second man was also shot.
The suspect is now facing a charge of first-degree murder and police believe he was not acting alone. Investigators continue to search for other suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
-
Clean slate for construction: Saint John council gives green light for developmentThe site of the former Woolworth’s department store in uptown Saint John has been cleared and the property is now a clean slate ready for construction, which the developer says could begin soon.
-
Three-quarters of Saint John businesses surveyed not in favour of vaccine passports: ChamberA survey of over 1,000 businesses in the Saint John region shows the majority are against some type of vaccine passport for their customers.
-
Nova Scotia Teachers Union voices concerns over province's back-to-school planStudents, teachers and parents in Nova Scotia now have a better idea of what to expect when classes resume in two weeks.
-
Orangeville man charged with an indecent act, resisting arrestDufferin provincial police charged a man following complaints about his behaviour in Orangeville.
-
Ornge air ambulances called to two serious collisions in Ottawa TuesdayOrnge air ambulances were called to two serious collisions in Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.
-
No regrets: Former Sudbury doctor who served in Afghanistan reflects on the return of the TalibanAs the tragedy unfolds in Afghanistan, a former Sudbury doctor who served on the frontlines in the war against the Taliban says he is still proud of his and Canada's efforts to bring peace to the war-torn nation.
-
Removal of Highway 3 bypass designation to open up Elgin County housing, industry growth opportunitiesMPP Jeff Yurek joked that 'I wasn't even born yet' when a section of land in Elgin County was designated as restricted by the Ministry of Transportation.
-
Nova Scotians react to easing of school restrictionsSchools in Nova Scotia appear to be set to return to a pre-Covid-19 state of normalcy.
-
'The whole yard is gone': Tornado rips through farmer's property in southern Sask. stormA tornado ripped through a Saskatchewan grain farmer’s yard on Monday, causing an estimated $1 million in damage.