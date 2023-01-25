17-year-old wanted in connection with double homicide, considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP is looking for a 17-year-old suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection with a double homicide in The Pas earlier this month.

On Wednesday, RCMP released the name and photo of Ernest Lloyd Campbell, who is from The Pas and Moose Lake area. He is wanted on a warrant for two counts of second-degree murder.

This comes after RCMP found two men suffering from injuries outside of a home on January 15. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim died in hospital.

RCMP applied to a provincial judge to allow the release of the name and photo under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“The application was approved as there is reason to believe that the young person may be a danger to others and that the publication of information is necessary to assist in apprehending the young person,” RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP said Campbell is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately or their local emergency number.