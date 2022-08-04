$170 million investment to repair 4,700 affordable community homes

Repairs for 4,700 affordable community homes in Windsor are underway with help from a $170 million joint investment.

Canada’s minister of housing and diversity and inclusion Ahmed Hussen was in Windsor Thursday to announce the funding that will help to repair the homes of 12,000 Windsor residents living in community housing as part of a large scale renewal plan.

“This will improve the health and social outcomes. It'll improve safety, comfort and the overall quality of life,” Hussen said.

The announcement took place at Fontainebleau Towers one of more than 730 buildings that will see repairs through the regeneration plan. The building at 2455 Rivard Avenue will benefit from a roof replacement, accessibility improvements as well as mechanical upgrades along with other enhancements.

The Canadian government is investing $90 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) while the City of Windsor is contributing $76.4 million and the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation is providing $3.6 million toward the renovations.

According to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, this is the largest investment in the city’s affordable housing stock over the last 30 years. He says every unit will see some form of repair work.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell.