170 Street pedestrian bridge now open to public
The new pedestrian bridge linking West Edmonton Mall and Misericordia Hospital is finally complete and open.
The bridge crosses 170 Street halfway between 87 Avenue and 90 Avenue.
City of Edmonton and mall officials applauded it on Friday as a testament to their commitment to a safe, accessible and active transportation network.
Jo Ann Molloy, a senior operating officer at the Misericordia, said the hospital was excited patients and staff could cross 170 Street again.
“This area is busy, and with our new emergency department opening nearby this fall, we're thankful for this new safe way to cross.”
The city and mall split the majority of the bridge's $10.4-million cost.
It was supposed to open in late 2022 but the fabrication and on-site assembly of the truss structure ran behind schedule. The work was better completed in the spring for safety and quality reasons, the city said at the time.
