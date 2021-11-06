172 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 173 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with three more deaths.

A total of 866 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 99, or 57 per cent, are unvaccinated while 10 are partially vaccinated and 64 are fully vaccinated.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (four), Far North East (13), North West (13), North Central (12), North East (one), Saskatoon (28), Central West (three), Central East (23), Regina (44), South Central (eight) and South East (18) zones.

As of Saturday, 199 patients are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 51 in intensive care. Of those patients, 138, or 69 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

Twenty-one additional Saskatchewan residents are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

There are 1,745 cases currently considered active in the province.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 154, or 12.8 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,683,452 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, up 3,601 from Friday. There are 807,319 fully vaccinated residents.