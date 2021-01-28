The City of Calgary has now issued 173 tickets under the Public Health Act (PHA) since the state of emergency due to COVID-19 was declared on Nov. 24, 2020, the city said in an enforcement update on Thursday.

Of those violation tickets, six were issued since Jan.21.

Meanwhile, the city has issued 140 violation tickets for failure to wear a face covering where required since the temporary COVID-19 face covering bylaw came into effect Aug.1 2020.

Of those violation tickets, six have been issued since Jan.6, the city said.

One ticket has been issued under the business license bylaw to a personal service business for not complying with the public health act, while 24 are filed concerns that remain under investigation.

The city says inspectors are conducting regular inspections and any non-essential business found operating could face multiple fines.

Bylaw officers have issued two long form summons to an individual for bylaw and PHA offences, which occurred between Dec. 13, 2020 and Jan. 6.

Officials say that long summons are issued when an individual is being served for multiple charges to capture all counts.

Calgary residents or businesses may submit questions, concerns or report complaints to Alberta Health Services online or by calling 1-833-415-9179, or to the city by contacting 311, or the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.