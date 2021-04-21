'174 is not a raceway': Ottawa police hit the brakes on speeding G2 driver

Two G2 motorists have received an expensive lesson on the speed limit on Ottawa roads, including that Highway 174 is "not a raceway."

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit shared details on the two traffic stops on Twitter.

On Tuesday, a G2 driver was stopped going 152 km/h on Highway 174.

"Reminder that the 174 is not a raceway," said Ottawa Police on Twitter.

The speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end is 100 km/h.

On Tuesday, Ottawa Police said also said a G2 driver was stopped travelling 81 km/h over the speed limit on Bronson Avenue.

"A G2 driver going 141 km/h in a 60 km/h on Bronson, learned that it is not only a bad idea, it is also dangerous and costly," said the OPS Traffic Unit on Twitter.

Both drivers face a charge of stunt driving, which includes a seven day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.

