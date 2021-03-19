Saskatchewan reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 21 new confirmed cases of variants of concern (VoC) and 75 new presumptive cases of VoCs.

Three more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

One death was a person over 80 in the Central West, one in their 60s in the Far Northwest and one in their 50s in the Far North Central zone. The Saskatchewan government has not indicated whether these deaths are related to VoCs.

There are 1,345 active cases in Saskatchewan.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan reported 21 confirmed new cases of variants of concern (VoC) and 75 new presumptive cases of VoCs. Of the provinces 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 VoCs, 141 are in Regina.

The province’s 508 presumtive cases of VoCs are located in the Far Northeast (one), Saskatoon (13), Central East (six), Regina (434), South Central (30) and Southeast (24) zones

There are 133 people in hospital in the province, including 27 in intensive care.

SASK. MOVES TO PHASE 2 OF VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan is moving to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 immunization plan.

The province says residents above the age of 67 and those considered “clinically extremely vulnerable” can book their vaccine appointment starting at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by called 1-833-Sask-Vax (727-5829).

Eligibility to get vaccinated at Regina's drive-thru AstraZeneca clinic has been expanded to include all residents in their 60s.

A new radio channel will broadcast information for those seeking vaccines or COVID-19 tests at Regina's Evraz Place.