$175,000 worth of cash, jewelry stolen from Bedford home: N.S. RCMP

Halifax District RCMP is investigating after jewelry and a significant amount of cash was stolen from a home in Bedford, N.S., Saturday.

Police responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a house on Bentridge Way in West Bedford around 10:20 p.m.

Officers learned that someone had broken into the home through its back entrance sometime Saturday afternoon and stole cash and jewelry valued at more than $175,000.

Police say a Tiffany engagement ring, two Rolex watches, earrings and a necklace were among the stolen items.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.