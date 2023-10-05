$175,000 worth of cosmetics, clothes stolen north of Toronto. Here's what police say the thieves took.

Police say a trio of suspects made off with $175,000 worth of high-end perfume, cologne and clothing in a string of retail thefts across Ontario, and investigators have released images of the alleged haul.

York Regional Police announced the arrests of three Markham, Ont. residents on Wednesday in connection with what investigators described as a “large-scale” theft in the city in August.

Thirty-year-old Ionut Bacan, 24-year-old Bianca Bascracea and 32-year-old Denis-Andreea Dumitrache were identified by police as suspects in the bust, and investigators believe their summer theft was not a one-off.

“Investigators believe these accused have been active throughout Ontario and that there are unreported thefts,” police said in a news release.

All three have been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime after search warrants were executed at “various locations” associated to them.

But what exactly did the suspects allegedly have in their possession when police conducted their searches?

In an image released by police, boxes upon boxes of luxury cosmetics can be seen on a table, all of which were allegedly stolen by the trio.

Among the cache of allegedly stolen goods, there are dozens of packages of Chanel, Gucci and Dior perfume, as well as boxes of Versace, Burberry and Ferragamo cologne.

Beauty products by Lancome, Estee Lauder and Olay are also seen within the seized goods.

Police said the value of the stolen cosmetics totals $150,000 while a quanity of "high-end" clothing (not pictured) is valued at $25,000.

CTV News Toronto has asked York Regional Police for a detailed inventory of all the goods stolen.

Police are asking any additional victims, or anyone with information about the alleged theft, to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7545.