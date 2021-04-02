175 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on the eve of new Ontario shutdown

On the eve of Ottawa moving into a four-week shutdown, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a ninth straight day with a triple-digit COVID-19 case increase.

There are 175 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Good Friday. No new deaths linked to the virus were reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, there have been 17,585 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 466 deaths.

The 175 new cases on Friday follow 116 new cases on Thursday, 117 new cases on Wednesday, 112 new cases on Tuesday and 184 new cases on Monday.

Ottawa's COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 6.5 per cent for the previous seven days. The COVID-19 incidence rate jumped to 97.2 cases per 100,000, up from 92.3 cases.

Ontario is imposing a four-week, province-wide shutdown at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Under the guidelines, indoor and outdoor dining at bars and restaurants is prohibited, and personal care settings and gyms must close. Essential retail stores will be able to operate with a 50 per cent capacity limit, while other retail businesses, including big box stores and stores in malls, can operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Public Health Ontario did not release COVID-19 statistics for Ontario on Friday due to the holiday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Red-Control" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework. Ottawa will move into a shutdown at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 25-31): 97.2

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 6.5 per cent (March 26-April 1)

Reproduction number: 1.11 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 2:

First vaccine doses administered: 124,462

Second vaccine doses administered: 26,824

Total doses received: 176,410

OPH says the city received a shipment of 36,270 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 29.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 23

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 6

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 596

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 4

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 43 people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, up from 40 on Thursday.

Fourteen people people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one person is in their 20s, two are in their 30s, one is in their 40s, ten are in their 50s (five are in the ICU), 10 are in their 60s (four are in the ICU), seven are in their 70s (four are in the ICU), 10 are in their 80s (one is in the ICU) and two are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 1,358 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 1,263 active cases on Thursday.

Eighty more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 15,761 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 11 new cases (1,349 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 26 new cases (2,239 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 37 new cases (3,859 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 33 new cases (2,534 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 26 new cases (2,265 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 27 new cases (2,109 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (1,252 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 4 new cases (734 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 2 new case (737 total cases)

90+ years old: Three new cases (473 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 2,664 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 31.

A total of 6,782 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 35 hours.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 34 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The COVID-19 outbreaks are over at Extendicare West End Villa and at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

There are eight active community outbreaks: two are in restaurants, two are in services workplaces, one is linked to a private event, one is linked to sports and recreation, one is linked to construction and one is linked to a recreational workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

École élémentaire publique Séraphin-Marion (March 14) St. Luke's Childcare Centre (March 15) École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (March 21) Fallingbrook Community Elementary School (March 23) École secondaire publique Louis-Riel (March 25) St. Peter High School (March 26) St. Gabriel Elementary School (March 29) St. Leonard Elementary School (March 30) Longfields Davidson Heights School (March 31) [NEW] St. Isidore Elementary School (March 31) [NEW]

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter (Jan. 26) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (Feb. 19) St. Vincent Hospital (March 6) Extendicare Medex (March 9) Peter D. Clark LTCH (March 10) Group Home (March 11) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 12) Chapel Hill RH (March 13) St. Patrick's Home (March 14) St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 16) Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital (March 18) Portobello Retirement Residence (March 18) Shelter (March 21) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 21) Supported Independent Living (March 23) Timberwalk Retirement Home (March 24) Longfields Manor (March 24) University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 26) Jardin Royal Garden (March 27) Sisters of Charity (March 28) Landmark Court Retirement Home (March 29) Hillel Lodge (March 30) Group Home A-11533) (March 31)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.